Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.56.
Boston Properties Stock Down 1.9 %
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Boston Properties
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
