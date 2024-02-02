Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $141.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.45.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,442 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.