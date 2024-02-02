Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 122.63%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in UDR by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in UDR by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

