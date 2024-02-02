Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $53.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.