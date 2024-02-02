Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.8 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 2,594,172 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 2,530,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,479 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

