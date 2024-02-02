DeversiFi Market Capitalization Tops $60.39 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $60.39 million and $5,576.91 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

