Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $97.05

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.05, but opened at $84.62. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $85.88, with a volume of 1,043,615 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 9.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $585.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

