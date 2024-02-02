Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.22. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 3,724,878 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

