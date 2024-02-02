Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,057. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

