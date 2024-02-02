Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 744.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,095 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.29% of Dollar General worth $67,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. The company had a trading volume of 582,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.89. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.