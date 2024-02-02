Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $135.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $460,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.