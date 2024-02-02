Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$107.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$104.00.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$101.36.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$100.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$74.36 and a 12 month high of C$101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.3743386 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

