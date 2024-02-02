Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.45. 292,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,161,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,696,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

