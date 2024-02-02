Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Posts Earnings Results

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.