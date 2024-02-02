DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.89.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
