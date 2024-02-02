DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

