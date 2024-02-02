DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

