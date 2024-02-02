DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.7 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.68 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DXC Technology by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in DXC Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

