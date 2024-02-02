Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.56. 63,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 207,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $723.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

