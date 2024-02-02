Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

EXP opened at $233.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total transaction of $708,200.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,219 shares of company stock worth $2,851,867 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

