Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $246.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.85.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.15. 1,108,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $270.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

