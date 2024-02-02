Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Up to $73.90

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.90, but opened at $77.76. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 2,219,775 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.