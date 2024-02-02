EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 591,635 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 445.88% and a negative return on equity of 235.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EHang by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EHang by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EHang by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EHang by 3,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,879 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

