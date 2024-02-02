Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

ELV stock opened at $495.45 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $501.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

