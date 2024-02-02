Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $547.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.00. The stock had a trading volume of 222,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,849. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $501.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

