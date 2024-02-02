Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Holdings Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,883,000 after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $231.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $186.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $234.29.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

