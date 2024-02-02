Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENFN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $991.79 million, a PE ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $9,860,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,265.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,260,926 shares of company stock worth $12,478,020. Company insiders own 39.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

