ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

