ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
