Enphase Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

ENPH stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

