Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 2,215,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,228. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 315,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 45,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

