EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.87. 806,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

