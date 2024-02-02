Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Lifted to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.30. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $284.75 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

