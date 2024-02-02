Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunome in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.53. Immunome has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $19.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

