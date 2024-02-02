Equity Investment Corp Buys 6,980 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.76.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.82. 1,748,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

