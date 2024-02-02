Equity Investment Corp Grows Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,579 shares during the period. GSK comprises about 3.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.16% of GSK worth $118,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $40.68. 1,621,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

