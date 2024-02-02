Equity Investment Corp Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,865 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $90,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.53. 5,974,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,313. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

