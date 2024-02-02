Equity Investment Corp Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $82,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.