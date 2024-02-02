Equity Investment Corp Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $69,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,261. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

