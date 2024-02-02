Equity Investment Corp Has $32.57 Million Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $32,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.05.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

