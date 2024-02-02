Equity Investment Corp Has $55.68 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Oshkosh worth $55,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $387,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 64,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

