Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $54.80.

In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $66,403.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,068.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

ESQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Esquire Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

