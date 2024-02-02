Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Evolus stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $518,101.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Evolus by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 179,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 93,967 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,105,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,306,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 199,592 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

