Exco Technologies Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

TSE:XTC opened at C$7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$6.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.70.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.8695652 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$78,000.00. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

