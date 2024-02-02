eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 4.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 36,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 778,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.14 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in eXp World by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after buying an additional 1,159,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 111.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 700,052 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

