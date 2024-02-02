Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

