Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

EXPO stock traded down $14.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 445,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,360. Exponent has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

