Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.3 million. Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.17) EPS.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,623. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.36.

View Our Latest Report on EXTR

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $166,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $139,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.