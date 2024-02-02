F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.99.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

