FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $484.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $484.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.07 and its 200-day moving average is $445.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

