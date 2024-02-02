FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

FB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FBK opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FB Financial

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.